Islam Times - Sudan's military and civilian leaders on Monday signed a political framework agreement to end the political impasse and institute a two-year transitional civilian authority.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Army, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces, signed the deal on behalf of the Sudanese military forces, Xinhua reported.Meanwhile, representatives of the Forces of the Freedom and Change Alliance, the Revolutionary Front, other political organizations, workers' unions, and civil society organizations signed the agreement on behalf of the political forces.