Monday 5 December 2022 - 21:21

Sudan's Military, Civilian Leaders Sign Framework Deal to End Political Impasse

Sudan
Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Army, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces, signed the deal on behalf of the Sudanese military forces, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Forces of the Freedom and Change Alliance, the Revolutionary Front, other political organizations, workers' unions, and civil society organizations signed the agreement on behalf of the political forces.
