Macron: Europe-US Relations Facing ’De-synchronization’ Over High Energy Prices

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron drew attention to the "de-synchronization" in relations between Europe and the United States, as the North American ally continues to sell gas at six-fold the original price, increasing burden on European households and industries.

"I think this administration and President Biden personally is very much attached to Europe. But when you look at the situation today, there is indeed a de-synchronization. Why? Energy. Europe is a gas and oil buyer. The US is a producer," Macron told US media.The French president further noted that industries and households of the US and Europe buy gas and oil at different prices, which therefore would create a big gap impacting purchasing power and competitiveness in the allied countries."With Russian natural gas drastically cut, Europe is buying more from the US, but at a price as much as six times what Americans pay. This, at a time when inflation and unemployment in France are hovering around 7%," Macron added.Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, he emphasized that Europe and the US engage in this conflict "for the same principles," but the cost of this involvement is different on both sides of the Atlantic.Macron paid an official visit to the US from November 29 to December 2. He met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, economy, trade, energy and space cooperation.After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the European Union, the bloc has dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives to Russian fuel, following a pledge to end its dependence on Moscow for energy supplies.