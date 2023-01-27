CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine

Islam Times - CIA director Bill Burns is visiting the Zionist entity and the West Bank, where he will hold meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders and intelligence chiefs, the Walla Israeli news site reported Friday.

Burns arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday, the report said, citing two US sources.The CIA declined to comment on Burn’s visit which comes after a trip to Egypt.His arrival coincides with a major escalation between Palestine and the Israeli occupation which committed a massacre in Jenin refugee camp on Thursday., where at least 9 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli fire and 20 others were injured.The report said that while Burns’s visit was pre-planned and part of a larger US diplomatic effort that includes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the region early next week, he “would likely take a major role in working to calm the situation.”Nine Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli brutal raid into Jenin camp in the West Bank on Thursday morning, including one elderly woman.At least 20 other Palestinians were injured in the attack which also witnessed storming of a hospital in Jenin.