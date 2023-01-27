Putin: “Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Commit Ethnic Cleansing as They Forget WWII Lessons”

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian soldiers are fighting the ‘evil’ Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, warning that this ‘evil’ became possible due to the forgetting of the lessons of history.

In a telegram to organizers and participants of the events dedicated to the “International Day of Commemoration in Memory of Victims of the Holocaust” and the 78th anniversary of the “liberation by the Red Army of the prisoners of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp,” Putin stressed that it was the Soviet people who put an end to the barbaric actions of the Nazis in 1945.He warned that “attempts to revise Russia’s role in the WWII victory paves the ground for the revival of Nazism’s deadly ideology.”“We must clearly understand that any attempt to revise our country’s contribution to the Great Victory actually means justifying the crimes of Nazism, and opens the way for the revival of its deadly ideology,” the Russian strongman stated, as quoted by Sputnik news agency.“The forgetting of the lessons of history leads to the repetition of terrible tragedies. Evidence of this is the crimes against civilians, ethnic cleansing, and punitive actions that are being organized by neo-Nazis in Ukraine. It is with this evil that our warriors are fighting courageously, shoulder to shoulder,” Putin underscored.