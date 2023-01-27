0
Friday 27 January 2023 - 14:13

Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives in Paris to Meet Macron

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has arrived in the French capital city, Paris, an official statement said on Thursday.

Al-Sudani said his visit aims to "activate the agreements" between oil-rich Iraq and France "particularly in the transport, energy, and investment sectors".

Those include the construction of oil and gas processing facilities with the capacity for electricity production, along with a one-gigawatt photovoltaic power plant.

Security will also be discussed, with Sudani saying talks will include "training and development of Iraqi security capabilities, as well as in the field of arms purchases".

In the statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, it is stated that Al-Sudani will sign the strategic partnership agreement between Iraq and France during this one-day trip.

The Prime Minister of Iraq is going to meet with his French counterpart Elizabeth Bourne, French President Emmanuel Macron and a number of government officials as well as representatives of companies and businessmen of that country.
