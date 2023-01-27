0
Friday 27 January 2023 - 14:15

US Forces Kill Senior Islamic State Figure in Somalia

Story Code : 1038045
US Forces Kill Senior Islamic State Figure in Somalia
US special forces have killed a senior Islamic State group figure and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, senior Biden administration officials said.

Bilal al-Sudani, a significant regional commander for the Islamic State group, was killed in a US military raid in Somalia that was ordered by President Joe Biden, according to US authorities on Thursday (January 26). As per US sources, Sudani was killed during a gunfight when US forces entered a hilly labyrinth of caves in northern Somalia in an effort to arrest him.

The mission comes days after Africa Command said it had conducted a collective self-defence strike near Galcad, north-east of capital Mogadishu.

In that incident, Somalia National Army forces engaged in heavy fighting following an extended and intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabab fighters.

The US estimated approximately 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
27 January 2023
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
27 January 2023
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
27 January 2023
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
26 January 2023
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
26 January 2023
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
26 January 2023
Sweden
Sweden's Quran Burning Condemned by UN
25 January 2023
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
25 January 2023
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
25 January 2023
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023