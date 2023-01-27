US Forces Kill Senior Islamic State Figure in Somalia

Islam Times - A U.S. military operation in northern Somalia killed a senior leader of the Islamic State terrorist group and 10 other ISIS fighters on Wednesday night.

US special forces have killed a senior Islamic State group figure and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, senior Biden administration officials said.Bilal al-Sudani, a significant regional commander for the Islamic State group, was killed in a US military raid in Somalia that was ordered by President Joe Biden, according to US authorities on Thursday (January 26). As per US sources, Sudani was killed during a gunfight when US forces entered a hilly labyrinth of caves in northern Somalia in an effort to arrest him.The mission comes days after Africa Command said it had conducted a collective self-defence strike near Galcad, north-east of capital Mogadishu.In that incident, Somalia National Army forces engaged in heavy fighting following an extended and intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabab fighters.The US estimated approximately 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed.