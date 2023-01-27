NATO Countries’ Citizens Must Know that Alliance is Involved in Standoff with Russia: MFA

Islam Times - The citizens of NATO’s member-states should understand that the bloc is completely involved in confrontation with Russia in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Friday.

“The citizens of NATO’s countries should know that their bloc is completely involved in confrontation with our country. And this confrontation is growing,” Zakharova said.Zakharova recalled that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking at the Council of Europe, “called a spade a spade” when she said that they were waging a war against Russia.“Washington’s direct involvement in governing the Ukrainian army was also recognized by US President Biden,” she continued. “In fact, he announced that when the spring sets in, a counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army will follow. So, who makes decisions on Bankovaya Street (Bankovaya 11 is the address of the Ukrainian presidential office – TASS)? We understand that it is not [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, although he pretends he is the decision-maker.”