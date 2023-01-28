Yemeni PM Hails Iran Support for Resistance Front

Islam Times - Yemen's Prime Minister Abdel-Aziz bin Habtour hailed the support of Iran for the Yemenis in combating the cruel aggression against their country.

"We thank the brothers in Iran for standing by the Yemeni people in the face of the cruel aggression (against Yemen)," bin Habtour said on Saturday.Touching upon the anti-Zionist operation in al-Quds, the Yemeni prime minister stressed, "We admire the heroic operation of the Palestinians in al-Quds in response to the crimes committed by the Zionists against the Palestinian nation."He added that his country is committed to the axis of Resistance that extends from Sana'a to Palestine and then Tehran.At least nine Zionists were killed and 10 others were injured in an operation on Friday afternoon carried out by Palestinians after the Israeli regime carried out its deadliest raid on Jenin in 2023 on Thursday.