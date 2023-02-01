0
Wednesday 1 February 2023 - 12:38

Energy Costs Push French Inflation Higher

Story Code : 1038990
Energy Costs Push French Inflation Higher
According to preliminary estimates, the standardized EU measure of price growth rose 7% from a year ago after a 6.7% increase in December.

The report indicated that inflation, which was in line with expectations, jumped after the government wound back a subsidy for car fuel at the end of the year.

Adding further pressure on energy costs was a 15% hike in government-set regulated gas prices at the start of the year, according to Reuters. Regulated power prices are also set to rise 15% in February, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, economists expect inflation in France to start easing once increases in energy prices subside. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said that the country’s top economic priority was to bring down energy prices and spiraling inflation. He expects inflation to abate from the middle of 2023 onwards.
Comment


Featured Stories
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
30 January 2023
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
30 January 2023
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
30 January 2023
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
29 January 2023