Islam Times - Over two years after saying it would normalize ties with the “Israeli” entity, Sudan is finally set to officially join the US-brokered “Abraham Accords”, an “Israeli” official told Hebrew-language media Wednesday.

The reports, which could not be verified, mark the latest twist in an ongoing saga that has seen Khartoum’s halting steps toward forging diplomatic relations with the entity stymied by ongoing political instability in the African nation, including a 2021 military coup.According to the official, who was quoted by the “Israeli” Kan broadcaster and the Haaretz newspaper, US diplomats in the region with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told “Israeli” counterparts that Sudan was readying to finalize an agreement to join the “Abraham Accords”, the framework agreement under which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco also normalized ties with the “Israeli” entity.The official said meetings had been held in recent weeks between Sudanese and “Israeli” officials, at the urging of the US, paving the way for the deal to be revived.Sudan initially announced it was ready to join the “Abraham Accords” as part of a deal that was also meant to net the financially struggling country with US aid and removal from Washington’s state-sponsored terror blacklist.However, Khartoum never signed the full accords, amid a disagreement between the country’s military and civilian leadership over whether to normalize with the “Israeli” entity. Doing so would end decades of enmity from one of “Israel’s” bitterest enemies, which famously hosted a 1967 summit at which the Arab League adopted its policy of refusal to engage with Tel Aviv.While the military junta now running the country had backed normalization, the effort was put on the back burner and in May last year, the US cut aid to Sudan in response to the coup, further setting back the initiative.According to the official, agreements with Mauritania and Indonesia may be in the offing as well. The “Israeli” entity and Mauritania maintained ties from 1999 to 2009; Tel Aviv and Jakarta have for years had friendly mid-level contacts.The report came as the “Israeli” entity hosted Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who is slated to open an embassy for his country in the entity on Thursday.“We see these relations as extremely important – with a great country at the heart of Africa,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as the two met in al-Quds [Jerusalem]. “These are relations that we want to upgrade to new levels, to new heights – and your visit here in ‘Israel’ and the opening of the embassy are an expression of this.”In 2019, during Netanyahu’s last term, he and late president Idriss Deby Itno, Mahamat Deby’s father, announced the reestablishment of diplomatic relations. Chad had severed ties with the “Israeli” entity in 1972 due to pressure from Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi.The elder Deby, who ruled the Muslim-majority nation for more than three decades, was killed in 2021 on the battlefield in a fight against rebels. His son replaced him as president at the head of a military junta.Netanyahu has made expanding “Israel’s” ties in Africa a focus of his foreign policy in the past.Upon landing in the “Israeli” entity Tuesday night, Deby was received at the airport by Mossad chief David Barnea. The Chadian delegation then headed to Mossad headquarters in Glilot for a celebratory meeting.Mossad played a central role in maintaining quiet ties with Chad after 1972, and in working toward full normalization in recent years.“We are full of hope,” said Barnea, “that other leaders in the Middle East and in Africa will take inspiration from this important agreement, and will advance their relations with ‘Israel’.”The report on the breakthrough with Sudan came on the same day that the US expressed its anger with Khartoum over the release of a man convicted in the 2008 killing of a US diplomat and embassy employee in a drive-by shooting in the Sudanese capital.State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Abdel-Raouf Abu Zaid, the Sudanese man who was found guilty of the murders, remains a “specially designated global terrorist.”He was convicted of murdering John Granville, an official with the US Agency for International Development, and his Sudanese driver, Abdel Rahman Abbas. They were shot while returning home early in the morning on January 1, 2008, from a New Year’s Eve party.Price said any insinuation that the release was agreed by the United States as part of a settlement between the US and Sudan was false.