20 al-Shabaab Terrorists Killed in Airstrike in Somali

Islam Times - Somali state television announced on Wednesday night that 20 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an airstrike in the country's central region of Hiran.

The sources reported that the Somalian intelligence forces, in cooperation with international allied forces, carried out an air strike against al-Shabaab terrorists in the region of Hiran.According to the report, the air attack targeted a vehicle belonging to al-Shabaab terrorists, leaving 20 of them killed.Earlier on Tuesday, media sources reported that at least 10 people were killed and several others were injured when al-Shabaab terrorists stormed a residential building in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.Meanwhile, the Somali government announced on Tuesday that the army, backed by international partners, carried out a 30-hour operation against terrorists in the Middle Shabelle region, killing 42 al-Shabaab militants.The ministry said in a separate statement that the military, backed by the central state of Galmudug regional forces, killed over 80 al-Shabaab terrorists in Shabeelow, Mudug region.