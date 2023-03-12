0
Sunday 12 March 2023 - 22:11

Iran-Saudi Agreement Deals Decisive Blow to Netanyahu Dreams: Israeli Media

Story Code : 1046381
Iran-Saudi Agreement Deals Decisive Blow to Netanyahu Dreams: Israeli Media
Zionist circles commented on the announcement by stressing that it deal a major blow to the dreams of PM Benjamin Netanyahu who has always boasted about  frustrating the Iranian nuclear deal and obtaining the Saudi approval of the normalization deals aimed at besieging Iran.

Political analyst, Dana Face, indicated that Netanyahu established all his political approach on the notion of fighting Iran and striking its nuclear program, adding, however, that the Islamic Republic is now nearing Uranium enrichment to 90% purity.

Face added that the Iranian-Saudi agreement hinders the possibility of concluding a normalization deal between ‘Israel’ and KSA.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu traded accusations of the failure of frustrating the Saudi-Iranian agreement with the former premiers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

Zionist Channel 13 considered, meanwhile, that the Chinese role in the agreement indicates that the US influence in the Middle East has diminished.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023