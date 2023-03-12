Iran-Saudi Agreement Deals Decisive Blow to Netanyahu Dreams: Israeli Media

Islam Times - Anxiety and frustration have spread across the Zionist entity since the announcement of the Iranian-Saudi agreement on the restoration of the mutual ties.

Zionist circles commented on the announcement by stressing that it deal a major blow to the dreams of PM Benjamin Netanyahu who has always boasted about frustrating the Iranian nuclear deal and obtaining the Saudi approval of the normalization deals aimed at besieging Iran.Political analyst, Dana Face, indicated that Netanyahu established all his political approach on the notion of fighting Iran and striking its nuclear program, adding, however, that the Islamic Republic is now nearing Uranium enrichment to 90% purity.Face added that the Iranian-Saudi agreement hinders the possibility of concluding a normalization deal between ‘Israel’ and KSA.Meanwhile, Netanyahu traded accusations of the failure of frustrating the Saudi-Iranian agreement with the former premiers Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.Zionist Channel 13 considered, meanwhile, that the Chinese role in the agreement indicates that the US influence in the Middle East has diminished.