0
Sunday 12 March 2023 - 23:16

Protest Held in Prague Against Inflation, Military Support for Ukraine

Story Code : 1046389
Protest Held in Prague Against Inflation, Military Support for Ukraine
Under the banner "Czechia Against Poverty", the protest was organized by the Pravo Respekt Odbornost (PRO) party, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, demonstrators demanded to halt arms deliveries to Kiev and put forward a proposal to hold a peace conference in Prague. Some held banners explicitly against the country's membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Though the year-on-year inflation in the Czech Republic fell to 16.7 percent in February from 17.5 percent in January, this was still well above the tolerance threshold of 3 percent set by the Czech National Bank.

An analysis performed by PAQ Research and published by Czech Radio in December 2022, predicted that up to 30 percent of households in the Czech Republic could fall into poverty on the back of rising energy and housing costs this year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023