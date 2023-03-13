‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC

Islam Times - Protesters descended on the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, DC, where the Zionist entity’s so-called Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was giving a speech to an ‘Israel’ Bonds convention on Sunday.

Jewish groups had called for demonstrators to converge on the hotel to oppose the so-called ‘judicial reforms’ currently being legislated in the Zionist entity’s parliament, the Knesset, as well as the negative economic fall-out of the reforms. The hundreds of protesters seen in Washington echoed the mass demonstrations seen in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories against the overhaul.Smotrich claimed that he was making every effort to improve the ‘Israeli’ economy, while dismissing controversy.The left-wing If Not Now organization said 13 of its members were attacked by security at the hotel, seen in videos on twitter praying inside the building. The group said that seven of them were arrested.Smotrich has long been a divisive right-wing leader in the Tel Aviv regime.