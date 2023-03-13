0
Monday 13 March 2023 - 21:36

UK Issues Fresh Weather Warnings After Temperatures Plummet to -15°C

Story Code : 1046567
UK Issues Fresh Weather Warnings After Temperatures Plummet to -15°C
Lashings of sleet and rain are expected in many regions, along with icy conditions, as large parts of the UK have been issued with another yellow weather warning which, in turn, means further travel chaos.

The new warning will come into force at 5pm on Monday and heavy downpours are expected to batter Britain from then until the late hours of Tuesday morning.

An area stretching from the north of England and Wales to Scotland, starting in Stoke-on-Trent and stretching beyond Glasgow, is forecast to see the worst of the rain, sleet and snow.

Ice can also be expected in the aftermath, while the highlands of Scotland will continue to be at a risk from overnight snow showers.

Warnings, meanwhile, have been issued to pedestrians and cyclists who venture out on pavements, roads that have not been gritted and cycle routes.

Train, bus and car commuters, too, have been told to expect delays to their journeys on the road or by rail.

The coldest temperature of the weekend was witnessed at Altnaharra in northern Scotland on Saturday where the mercury dropped to -15.7C.

St Mary's Airport on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall recorded the weekend high of 12C.

Yellow weather warnings were put in place to encompass large areas of the country after Storm Larisa had wreaked havoc with its strong gales and blizzards.

Despite being advised to only travel by car if absolutely necessary, many motorists were left stranded on roads due to heavy snowfall.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023