0
Monday 13 March 2023 - 21:47

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former Pakistan PM

Story Code : 1046576
Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former Pakistan PM
On Monday, March 13, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf leader and Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to threatening District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry while addressing a public meeting on 20th August 2022 in Islamabad, OpIndia reported. 

According to reports, a police team from Islamabad flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Notably, Imran Khan was expected to appear in court today. Nevertheless, Imran Khan submitted a plea to be excused from the court, citing security concerns. The court, however, rejected Imran Khan’s plea and issued an arrest warrant, as per a report by Geo News.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim ordered that the former prime minister be arrested and brought before the court by March 29.

In August last year, Imran Khan held a political rally in solidarity with his special assistant Shahbaz Gill, alleging that he was being tortured in custody. Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff was arrested on sedition charges for making comments against the army. During that speech, Imran Khan allegedly threatened judge Zeba Chaudhry, saying she should “prepare herself as the action would be taken against her”.

Immediately after the remark, Imran Khan was booked under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR against him, including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
Comment


Featured Stories
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023