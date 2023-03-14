0
Tuesday 14 March 2023 - 21:21

Lebanon’s Currency Value Plunges to 100,000 Against US Dollar

Story Code : 1046770
Lebanon’s Currency Value Plunges to 100,000 Against US Dollar
The Lebanese pound, officially pegged at 15,000 to the dollar, was trading at 100,000 against the greenback, dealers said on Tuesday – a dizzying plunge from 1,507 before the economic crisis hit in 2019.

The currency’s market value was at about 60,000 to the dollar in late January.

Despite the gravity of the crisis, the political elite, which has been widely blamed for the country’s financial collapse, has failed to check the currency’s free fall.

Since last year, the country has had no president and only a caretaker government, amid persistent deadlock between rival alliances in parliament.

Lebanese banks that have long imposed draconian withdrawal restrictions – essentially locking depositors out of their life savings – were closed on Tuesday as they resumed an open-ended strike.

The strike began early last month to protest against what the Association of Banks in Lebanon described as “arbitrary” judicial measures against lenders after depositors filed lawsuits to retrieve savings.

In response to the lawsuits, some judges sought to seize the funds of bank directors or board members or to force lenders to pay out customers’ dollar deposits in pounds at the old 1,507 exchange rate.
Comment


Featured Stories
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023