0
Wednesday 15 March 2023 - 08:43

‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast

Story Code : 1046847
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
According to the statement, the meetings were held over the past day and were attended by senior military officials, namely army chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the head of the Shin Bet spy agency Ronen Bar, the head of the ‘Israeli’ Military Forces’ Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and ‘Israeli’ Military Intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva.

“The various security forces presented Minister Gallant with preliminary findings from the investigation of the incidents. He instructed to continue efforts to ensure the daily life of ‘Israeli’ ‘citizens,’” the statement said without specifying which ‘security’ events were assessed by the officials.

The meeting comes a day after a mysterious blast at the Megiddo Junction in northern ‘Israeli’-occupied territories wounded a 21-year-old man. The bomb was apparently planted on the side of the highway, which remained closed for nearly 10 hours after the incident as the Zionist forces searched the area.
Comment


Featured Stories
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023