0
Wednesday 15 March 2023 - 20:57

Saudi Finance Minister: Investment in Iran could Happen Very Quickly

Story Code : 1046945
Saudi Finance Minister: Investment in Iran could Happen Very Quickly
“There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don't see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected,” Al-Jadaan said during the first private sector forum of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the key driver of the domestic economy.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, which brokered the deal.

“To focus on your economic development and focus on providing for the people in your country, you need stability,” Al-Jadaan stated.

He further mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities in Iran and that Saudi Arabia also provides a lot of opportunities for them.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, EU No
US, EU No 'Honest Brokers' in Saudi-Iran Negotiations: Ex-Saudi Intelligence Chief
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
15 March 2023
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
15 March 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
15 March 2023
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
14 March 2023
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023