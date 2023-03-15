Tel Aviv Unwelcomes EU Foreign Policy Chief!

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation Army Radio reported that that Tel Aviv regime refused to receive European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell over his “anti-‘Israel’ statements.”

Borrell had sent several visit requests yet the ‘Israeli’ ‘foreign ministry’ didn’t respond to his demand, citing his statements against the ‘Israeli’ regime’s practices.The radio cited an ‘Israeli’ source as considering Borrell unworthy of being present there.On March 7th, a statement Borrell issued on behalf of the EU member states called the ‘Israeli’ entity to stop the illegal settler expansion under international law, and to guarantee holding into account the settlers committing acts of violence against the Palestinians.