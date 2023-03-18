0
Saturday 18 March 2023 - 11:27

Iran’s Rights Chief: 13k Iranians Killed by West’s Chemical Arms Supplied to Saddam

Story Code : 1047345
Iran’s Rights Chief: 13k Iranians Killed by West’s Chemical Arms Supplied to Saddam
Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, made the remarks in a post published on his Twitter page.

“The upshot of supply of chemical warfare by Germany, the United States, France, Britain and the Netherlands to [executed Iraqi dictator] Saddam Hussein: 13,000 civilian deaths and 130,000 chemical victims in Iran,” he tweeted.

Gharibabadi noted that the June 1987 chemical attack on the western Iranian city of Sardasht killed over a hundred civilians and injured another 8,000 people.

The chemical bombardment of Halabja town in the Kurdistan region also left some 5,000 civilians dead and around 10,000 others injured, the Iranian judiciary official said.

“For the attention of the so-called advocates of human rights: This is also a crime against humanity. Please, deal with it!” Gharibabadi pointed out.

European lawmakers issued a statement on Thursday, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to conduct an independent investigation into a wave of suspected poisonings in schoolgirls in Iran. The motion was passed by 516 votes in favor, five against and 14 abstentions.

Since November 2022, some Iranian students have reported symptoms of poisoning while in school.

The outbreak started in the central city of Qom before expanding to other cities. In most cases, students suffered respiratory problems, nausea, fatigue and dizziness, while some were hospitalized.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
16 March 2023
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
16 March 2023
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
16 March 2023
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
16 March 2023