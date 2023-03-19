Iran Is Afghanistan’s Main Trade Partner, Official Says

Islam Times - The Deputy Head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is Afghanistan’s major trade partner.

Khanjan Alkozi pointed to the trade ties between his country and Iran, describing Iran as the main trade partner of Afghanistan.He put the current value of Afghanistan’s trade with Iran at $2 billion, adding that it can increase by $10 billion annually.Presently, Afghanistan exports $20 million worth of products to Iran, Alkozi highlighted.The two countries enjoy high capabilities to boost their bilateral trade to as much as $10 billion, he said, adding that his country is vehemently interested in investing in the mining and mineral sector as well as the agricultural sector and herbal medicines.