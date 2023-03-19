Moscow to Keep Demanding Answers to Questions about Nord Stream Blasts: Diplomat

Islam Times - Russia’s Foreign Ministry will continue to demand answers to questions about the act of sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement on Saturday.

"Although Denmark refused to carry out a joint investigation into the act of sabotage, Russia’s Foreign Ministry will continue to demand that Copenhagen provide answers to the questions that have been raised. It won’t be possible to sweep the issue under the carpet," she said in a statement, TASS reported.Only an open international investigation involving Russia can produce reliable data on the masterminds of Nord Stream blasts, she added.