Moscow to Keep Demanding Answers to Questions about Nord Stream Blasts: Diplomat
Story Code : 1047490
"Although Denmark refused to carry out a joint investigation into the act of sabotage, Russia’s Foreign Ministry will continue to demand that Copenhagen provide answers to the questions that have been raised. It won’t be possible to sweep the issue under the carpet," she said in a statement, TASS reported.
Only an open international investigation involving Russia can produce reliable data on the masterminds of Nord Stream blasts, she added.