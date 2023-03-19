0
Sunday 19 March 2023 - 10:44

Saudi Forces Shell Border Areas in NW Yemen, Killing Three

Story Code : 1047526
Saudi Forces Shell Border Areas in NW Yemen, Killing Three
The Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that three civilians lost their lives on Saturday as the Saudi military struck the Shada'a district.

Another five people sustained injuries when Saudi troops pounded the same Yemeni district in separate artillery attacks.

On Friday, Saudi soldiers launched a number of artillery rounds at the Shada'a district, and left three civilians injured there.

Moreover, Yemeni army troops and fighters from the allied Popular Committees have managed to inflict serious losses on the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s mercenaries during the latest advances in the central province of Ma'rib.

Local media reported that Yemeni forces have assumed control over a number of areas in the Harib district, and killed dozens of UAE-backed militants – better known by the nom de guerre the Giants – in the process. Several high-profile militant commanders were reportedly among the fatalities.

Earlier this week, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said momentum to end the conflict in Yemen has been renewed by the Chinese-mediated agreement on rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Addressing the Security Council on Wednesday, he urged warring parties to “seize the opportunity” to take decisive steps toward peace.

“Intense diplomatic efforts are ongoing at different levels to bring the conflict in Yemen to an end,” Grundberg told the 15-member Security Council. “We are currently witnessing renewed regional diplomatic momentum, as well as a step change in the scope and depth of the discussions.”

“The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps towards a more peaceful future,” he said.

“The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps towards a more peaceful future.”

 “The overall military situation in Yemen continues to be relatively stable ... But this is fragile,” the senior UN official said.

“The truce can only be a steppingstone. We urgently need to build on what was achieved by the truce and work toward a nationwide ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Yemen,” he said.

A UN-brokered truce agreed in Yemen last April has largely held despite expiring in October without agreement between the parties to extend it.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The objective was to crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen, and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

The Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed. Yemen is witnessing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis now.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
19 March 2023
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
19 March 2023
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
19 March 2023
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
18 March 2023
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023