Netanyahu Pushes Back ‘Judicial’ Changes Deadline

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a softening of his hard-right government’s so-called ‘judicial’ changes plan, an apparent concession to more than two months of unprecedented massive protests and misgivings voiced by Western allies.

However, most of its elements will now be shelved until the parliament reconvenes on April 30, Netanyahu and religious-nationalist coalition allies said on Monday.

The parts of the legislation that are still scheduled for ratification in the next two weeks would shake up the ‘Israeli’ entity’s method of selecting ‘judges’ – an issue at the heart of the reform controversy, with critics accusing Netanyahu of trying to curb the independence of the courts.

He insists his goal is balance among branches of government.

The uproar over the legal changes has plunged the Zionist entity into one of its worst domestic crises. Beyond the protests, which have drawn tens of thousands of Zionist settlers to the streets and have recently become violent, opposition has surged from across society, with business leaders and officials speaking out against what they say will be the ruinous effects of the plan.

The legislation would give more weight to the government in the committee that selects ‘judges’ and would deny the ‘Supreme Court’ the right to strike down any amendments to so-called Basic Laws, the Zionist regime’s ‘quasi-constitution.’

Wielding a parliamentary majority, Netanyahu had looked set to ratify the package of reforms by the Knesset’s [the Zionist parliament] April 2 recess.