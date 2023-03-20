0
Monday 20 March 2023 - 12:24

Saudi Arabia to Reopen Embassy in Damascus After Nine Years of Closure

Story Code : 1047726
Saudi Arabia to Reopen Embassy in Damascus After Nine Years of Closure
The sources indicated that Russian-Emirati mediation led to the removal of obstacles between the two Arab countries.
 
The reopening of the Saudi consulate in Damascus is expected to take place after the Eid al-Fitr holiday following the Muslims’ month of fasting, the month of Ramadan.
 
Efforts are underway to reopen official diplomatic channels between Syria and Saudi Arabia, following international and Arab efforts.
 
"There have been closed-door efforts [Russian-Emirati] that have led to recent rapprochement between the Syrian state and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, against the backdrop of [Saudi-Iranian] rapprochement," the sources told Sputnik.
 
The sources noted that Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister will visit Syria and meet with Syrian officials, including President Bashar al-Assad.
 
Saudi Arabia closed its embassy in Damascus in March 2012, which resulted in the severing of diplomatic relations between the two Arab countries during the years of the war on Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
19 March 2023
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
19 March 2023
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
19 March 2023
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
18 March 2023
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023