0
Tuesday 21 March 2023 - 13:21

Kenya Says 238 Protesters Arrested, 31 Police Hurt

Story Code : 1047903
Kenya Says 238 Protesters Arrested, 31 Police Hurt
Protesters had joined demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya on Monday in response to a call by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga for a day of action against the government of President William Ruto, AFP reported.
 
Police fired tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators, some of whom were hurling rocks and burning tires, as well as Odinga’s motorcade.
 
It was the worst violence since Ruto took office six months ago after narrowly beating Odinga in an election his defeated rival claims was “stolen.”
 
The inspector general of police, Japhet Koome, said in a statement that 213 people were arrested in Nairobi and 24 officers injured.
 
In the province of Nyanza, an opposition stronghold in western Kenya, there were 25 arrests while seven officers were hurt, he said.
 
Police had also announced on Monday that a university student was killed in the western town of Maseno after officers fired live bullets during “skirmishes” with protesters who were “pelting stones.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
20 March 2023
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
20 March 2023
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
20 March 2023
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
19 March 2023
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
19 March 2023
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
19 March 2023
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
19 March 2023
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
18 March 2023
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023