Jordanian Parl’t Calls for Expelling “Israeli” Amb. from Amman

Islam Times - Jordan’s House of Representatives on Wednesday voted almost unanimously on the government's request to expel the Zionist ambassador from Jordan.

Roya recorded the MP Ismail Mashaqbeh stepping on the “Israeli” entity as he entered to attend the session.The Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee condemned the use of the “Israeli” entity’s Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, of a flag that he claimed was of the Zionist entity, that included lands from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories.The MPs also hung a flag of Jordan and Palestine inside the House of Representatives as a response to Smotrich's flag.The committee said in a statement that this behavior is unacceptable and is considered a violation of international customs and norms as well as the “peace” treaty between Jordan and the “Israeli” entity, adding that this statement is considered a part of inciteful rhetoric.Jordan’s Foreign Ministry affirmed that such behavior will not harm Jordan and will not take away from the rights of the Palestinian people of an independent state.The ministry added that this behavior can be expected from an extreme right-wing government that harbors hatred and extremism towards Arabs and Muslims, calling on the “Israeli” entity to take a clear stance towards these irresponsible statements and to reconsider the “peace” treaty between both.