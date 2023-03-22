0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 21:57

Report: UAE Considering Reducing Diplomatic Presence in Occupied Palestine

Story Code : 1048173
Report: UAE Considering Reducing Diplomatic Presence in Occupied Palestine
According to the report, the Emirati Foreign Ministry ordered Emirati Ambassador to the “Israeli” entity Mohammed Al Khaja not to meet with any “Israeli” government officials.

Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the senior advisor to the President of the UAE, is currently visiting the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories, according to Walla News.

The office of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied allegations by Channel 12 that the “Israeli” entity is experiencing a crisis in its relations with the UAE after the country announced that it plans to stop a purchase of “Israeli”-made defense systems in protest of Netanyahu's government, The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this month.

“Until we can be sure that Prime Minister Netanyahu has a government he can control, we will not be able to jointly operate,” Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had reportedly told “Israeli” officials.

Last month, the UAE was among numerous countries that condemned a comment by Smotrich that the occupied West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara “needs to be wiped out,” calling the comment “racist.”

Smotrich had later claimed that his comment had not been sincere and had apologized for it.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
20 March 2023
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
20 March 2023
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
20 March 2023
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
19 March 2023