Thursday 23 March 2023 - 13:09

Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran

Story Code : 1048267
Bin Farhan held a phone call with Amir Abdollahian during which they agreed to hold a meeting soon to prepare for the reopening of embassies, the website of the Saudi Press Agency [SPA] reported.
 
Saudi Arabia's top diplomat praised the achievements of the diplomatic agreement with Iran in Beijing and assured the top Iranian diplomat about the reopening of the embassies of the two countries.
 
Farhan also congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.
 
Also, according to the readout of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in the phone conversation, Amir Abdollahian offered congratulations on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and welcomed the return of relations between Riyadh and Tehran to normalcy.
 
The Iranian FM further emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop and strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia.
 
The foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to meet each other at the earliest opportunity and prepare for the reopening of embassies and consulates, the Iranian foreign ministry's readout added.
