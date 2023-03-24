0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 00:11

Sheikh Qassem: Middle East Developments Countering US-Israeli Scheme

Story Code : 1048388
Sheikh Qassem: Middle East Developments Countering US-Israeli Scheme
In a tweet on Thursday, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the Iranian-Saudi deal frustrated the plot of turning Iran into a new enemy instead of ‘Israel’, noting that restoration of diplomatic ties between a number of states, including Saudi, Turkey, and UAE, with Syria will affect all those countries positively.

Sheikh Qassem wondered why Lebanon does not seize the chance to rebel against the US pressures and benefit from the Chinese investments and address the Syrian refugees crisis.

Sheikh Qassem also called on all the Lebanese to benefit from the Resistance capabilities which secured the national maritime rights.
