Chief of Staff: ‘Israeli’ Army on Verge of Curbing Ops Due to Absence of Reservists

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ military chief Herzi Halevi warned the Zionist government leaders that the army is on the verge of reducing the scope of certain operations due to the large number of reservists refusing to report for duty in protest over their efforts to weaken the Zionist entity’s ‘justice system’, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The report cited three Zionist officials who spoke on condition of anonymity and did not elaborate on Halevi’s warning.The ‘Israeli’ military top brass is also concerned that the protests against the government’s effort to restrict the Supreme Court’s power might spread from reservists to full-time soldiers, two of the officials told The Times.A spokesman for Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that Halevi or others had notified the premier that the protests were posing such a threat to the military’s operational capacity.Halevi is widely reported to have warned leaders in recent days that the so-called ‘judicial overhaul’ is leading to deep and dangerous divisions within the military, as growing numbers of reservists warn they will not serve the military of a ‘non-democratic’ entity.That fear is also believed to be at the top of War Minister Yoav Gallant’s mind. Gallant is widely reported to have planned Thursday to call for a halt to the legislation over his intense concerns on the matter, but put the matter off after talking to Netanyahu.The Times also cited a senior military official who said the Shin Bet intelligence service has detected an uptick in attempts by extremist settlers to carry out attacks against Palestinians, adding that they feel empowered by the hardline members of Netanyahu’s government.