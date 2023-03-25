0
Saturday 25 March 2023 - 12:54

Chief of Staff: ‘Israeli’ Army on Verge of Curbing Ops Due to Absence of Reservists

Story Code : 1048650
Chief of Staff: ‘Israeli’ Army on Verge of Curbing Ops Due to Absence of Reservists
The report cited three Zionist officials who spoke on condition of anonymity and did not elaborate on Halevi’s warning.

The ‘Israeli’ military top brass is also concerned that the protests against the government’s effort to restrict the Supreme Court’s power might spread from reservists to full-time soldiers, two of the officials told The Times.

A spokesman for Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that Halevi or others had notified the premier that the protests were posing such a threat to the military’s operational capacity.

Halevi is widely reported to have warned leaders in recent days that the so-called ‘judicial overhaul’ is leading to deep and dangerous divisions within the military, as growing numbers of reservists warn they will not serve the military of a ‘non-democratic’ entity.

That fear is also believed to be at the top of War Minister Yoav Gallant’s mind. Gallant is widely reported to have planned Thursday to call for a halt to the legislation over his intense concerns on the matter, but put the matter off after talking to Netanyahu.

The Times also cited a senior military official who said the Shin Bet intelligence service has detected an uptick in attempts by extremist settlers to carry out attacks against Palestinians, adding that they feel empowered by the hardline members of Netanyahu’s government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023