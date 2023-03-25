0
Saturday 25 March 2023 - 22:01

Xi’s Russian Visit Added to Global Stability, Says Chinese Expert

Pan Dawei, Director of the Center of Russian and Central Asian Studies at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told TASS on Saturday, "Leader Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia was very successful. It helped stabilize the complicated international situation and contributed to the formation of a multipolar world and democratization of international relations."
 
The expert added, "The visit once against demonstrated to the international community the friendly and strong relations between the two countries that have reached an unprecedented level."  
 
The documents signed by the two sides reflect the results of the visit, Pan noted. "These documents show that the economic cooperation between the two countries has propelled higher. The areas of economic cooperation are expanding. It is necessary to take a number of measures to reduce the number of barriers and establish a mechanism for cooperation in the sphere of investment, customs control and financial management for further promoting economic cooperation," the expert believes. The two countries are not targeting any ambitious plans, but are rather pursuing projects that would benefit both countries, he added.
 
"Amid the current turbulence in international relations, China and Russia showed how to build bilateral relations in a proper way that is in stark contrast to a certain closed-door, exclusive, selfish and narrow-group policy," Pan believes.
 
The Chinese expert also highlighted the role the trustful relations between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had been playing in the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries in the new era. "The development of Chinese-Russian relations has a solid political foundation and a strong inner vitality that have proved resilient against the backdrop of turbulent international relations," Pan said. This, he said, is in stark contrast to the cold war mentality and hegemonic atrocities and is vital for the entire world.
 
Xi was on a state visit in Russia from March 20 to 22, his first foreign trip since he was re-elected as Chinese leader. On Monday, Putin and Xi held a tete-a-tete meeting that lasted about four hours and a half, and on Tuesday, Xi spent some six hours holding various negotiations in the Kremlin. The two leaders issued two statements following Xi’s visit and they described the meeting as successful.
