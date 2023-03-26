Mississippi Tornado Leaves 26 Killed and Brings Devastation to US State

Islam Times - At least 25 people have been killed and dozens injured after a tornado tore through the US state of Mississippi

Rescuers combed through rubble on Saturday after a powerful storm tore across Mississippi overnight, killing at least 26 people there and another in Alabama, leveling hundreds of buildings and spawning at least one devastating tornado.Four people are missing, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Saturday in its latest update on Twitter."Multiple state agencies and partners are working together to help in the response and recovery efforts," it said.The agency warned of severe storms for counties across rural Mississippi on Sunday evening and expected damaging wind gusts.The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long, according to Nicholas Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also issued a state of emergency in counties affected by storms.