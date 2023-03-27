0
Monday 27 March 2023 - 13:35

14 Killed, Injured as Blast Hits Near Afghan Foreign Ministry

Story Code : 1049012
14 Killed, Injured as Blast Hits Near Afghan Foreign Ministry
"We received some patients," said Stefano Sozza of Italian NGO Emergency, which runs the surgical center specializing in treating victims of war in downtown Kabul. A tweet from the NGO said at least one child was among the injured.
 
Sozza said the incident took place near the foreign ministry.
 
Reuters quoted two witnesses as saying that the sound of a large explosion was heard near the heavily fortified area that is home to several government buildings and foreign embassies.
 
Spokespeople for the police, the information ministry and the ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
 
Kabul and other urban areas have been hit by several attacks in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.
 
A blast in January killed at least five people and injured dozens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as employees streamed out of the building at the end of the working day.
 
Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the holy month of Ramadan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Iran’s Report on Riots: Foreign Agencies Behind Murder of Police Forces
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
Putin: De-Dollarization Being Forced on Russia
27 March 2023
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
“Israeli” Troops, Extremists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Force Out Muslim Worshipers
27 March 2023
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
French Prosecutor Decries Police Brutality, As Protester Fights for Life
27 March 2023
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
US Claim to Be Fighting ISIS Excuse for Pillaging Syria’s National Riches: Iran
26 March 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns US of Direct Confrontation If Resistance Groups Targeted in Iraq
26 March 2023
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
Putin Blames US as Orchestrator of Nord Stream Blasts
26 March 2023
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
Yemen County Suffering from War, Hopeful about Peace
26 March 2023
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
24 March 2023
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023