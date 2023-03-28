Russian Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Ammo Depot in Kharkov Region: Top Brass Reports
Story Code : 1049116
“In the area of the community of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the 103rd territorial defense brigade was obliterated,” the spokesman said.
In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 107 areas, the general said.
Russian forces eliminated about 65 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.