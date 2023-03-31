Making anti-Iran Claims; Top US General Advocates Targeting IRGC Quds Force

Islam Times - Making hostile, baseless claims agaisnt Tehran, the Pentagon’s top general publicly advocated a US possible move to target the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran.

Adressing members of Congress on Tuesday, US Army Gen. Mark Milley claimed that the US should target the Quds Force “harshly” in order to deter future rocket and drone attacks by Resistance groups on US troops in Syria and Iraq.The US military launched several air raids in Syria on Thursday night against the positions of resistance fighters that it blamed for a drone strike that purportedly killed an American contractor, wounded another, and also hurt five US troops.The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack against US personnel took place at a base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time (1038 GMT) on Thursday.According to the Pentagon, the attack was launched at the direction of President Joe Biden and targeted facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.However, local sources pointed out that the target was not an Iran-aligned military post as the US military claimed, but rather a rural development center and a grain center in Hrabash neighborhood, near the Dayr al-Zawr military airport. No Iranian was killed in the act of aggression.On Friday, after the Pentagon carried out multiple airstrikes against Syrian troops, a military base housing US forces in the eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr came under a rocket attack.