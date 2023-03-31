0
Friday 31 March 2023 - 23:31

Putin Approves Updated Concept of Foreign Policy of Russia

Story Code : 1049881
Putin Approves Updated Concept of Foreign Policy of Russia
This document defines the priority areas, goals and objectives of the country’s international activities, it will be a road map for the Russian Foreign Ministry and other ministries and departments.

“Today I signed a decree approving the updated Concept of Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation,” the head of state said at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Friday.

The previous version of the Concept was adopted in November 2016. Work on updating it has been carried out over the past few years. In particular, in January 2022, the prepared document was submitted for discussion with the permanent members of the Security Council. However, following the meeting, the President sent it back for revision.

In December last year, the head of state again reviewed a draft updated Concept at a meeting with the Security Council.
