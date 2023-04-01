0
Saturday 1 April 2023 - 15:06

Taiwan Says Ten Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line

Nine Chinese fighter jets and one military drone crossed the median line in the 24 hours to 6 am on Saturday [2000 GMT on Friday], the ministry said in its daily report on Chinese military activities.

Taiwan sent aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems monitored them, the ministry added, using standard wording for its response.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the island's objections, has complained in recent years of almost daily missions by the Chinese air force near the island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense identification zone.

Beijing has threatened unspecified retaliation if Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, now travelling in the Americas, should meet US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. She is expected to meet him in Los Angeles on her way back to Taipei this month from Central America.

China staged war games around Taiwan in August after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and has continued military activities near Taiwan, though on a reduced scale.
