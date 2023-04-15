0
Hamas: Quds Day Chance to Unify Nations in Support of Palestine

This year, the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan marks the anniversary of International Quds Day to remind the world of their responsibility towards Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque that faces continued Israeli violations, reads the statement released by the Hamas movement. 

The Hamas movement believes that this day is a chance to unify the efforts of the Ummah and the free peoples of the world that are aimed to support the Palestinian people’s rights and freedom struggle against the Israeli occupation.

"Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are the core of the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation, which occupies our Palestinian homeland, kills and displaces our Palestinian people, and Judaizes their holy sites. They will remain at the heart of Palestine and the Muslim world, which has a collective responsibility to liberate them from the fascist occupation," the statement said.

"We call on the Arab and Muslim nations to mobilize all efforts at the political, diplomatic, media, and humanitarian levels in order to rally more support for our Palestinian people, who are standing steadfast on their historical homeland, and back Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque," it noted.

"We hail our Palestinian people at home and in refugee camps abroad who have embraced the option of comprehensive resistance to defend their homeland, Al-Quds, Palestinian detainees, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will continue endorsing such an approach until our Palestinian people restore their legitimate rights and achieve their aspirations for freedom and a Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital," it added.
