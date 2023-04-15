0
Saturday 15 April 2023 - 06:55

Ziad al-Nakhalah: Resistance to Continue to Fight until Palestine Liberation

Story Code : 1052522
Ziad al-Nakhalah: Resistance to Continue to Fight until Palestine Liberation
Addressing participants of the ceremony of Quds Day on Friday, Ziad al-Nakhalah sent greetings to the souls of Martyr Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis because of their outstanding role in Resistance.

The daily events in Al-Aqsa Mosque are enough for everyone to see the truth, he said, adding that the Palestinian Resistance declares their readiness to confront the invaders every day.

"The Zionist project in Al-Quds will be destroyed. We will defend our religion and history in Al-Quds. Brave fighters emerged from Al-Quds to tell the occupiers that this land is ours," he added.

"We will continue to fight, even if it takes a thousand years until the liberation of Palestine," the leader of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement said.

Quds Day, officially known as International Quds Day, is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians and oppose Israel and Zionism.
