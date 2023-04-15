Ziad al-Nakhalah: Resistance to Continue to Fight until Palestine Liberation

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance will continue to fight, even if it takes a thousand years until the liberation of Palestine, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement said.

Addressing participants of the ceremony of Quds Day on Friday, Ziad al-Nakhalah sent greetings to the souls of Martyr Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis because of their outstanding role in Resistance.The daily events in Al-Aqsa Mosque are enough for everyone to see the truth, he said, adding that the Palestinian Resistance declares their readiness to confront the invaders every day."The Zionist project in Al-Quds will be destroyed. We will defend our religion and history in Al-Quds. Brave fighters emerged from Al-Quds to tell the occupiers that this land is ours," he added."We will continue to fight, even if it takes a thousand years until the liberation of Palestine," the leader of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement said.Quds Day, officially known as International Quds Day, is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians and oppose Israel and Zionism.