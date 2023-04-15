Hundreds Rally in Times Square for International Al Quds Day

Islam Times - Hundreds of people gathered in New York's Times Square on Friday to mark International Al Quds Day, showing solidarity with the Palestinian people and denouncing the Israeli regime.

The demonstrators were seen waving Palestinian flags and holding placards with pro-Palestinian slogans while chanting.According to reports, the demonstrators demanded an end to the violence by Israeli authorities against Palestinians and vowed to protect Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The rally was attended by Muslims from different countries as well as anti-Zionist Jews, including members of the international Jewish organization "Neturei Karta.""We as Jews have come out on this International Quds Day rally to show our support to the people of Palestine who have been suffering from the Zionists' occupation since 1948. We are here to say that Zionist claim of the land of Palestine using our religion is false," said Joseph Koen, one of the protesters.The International Quds Day is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to express support for the Palestinians and opposition to Israel and Zionism. It takes its name from the Arabic name for Jerusalem: al-Quds.The demonstration came a week after another rally in Times Square where hundreds of people marched to condemn the Israeli regime's acts of aggression against Palestinians, especially the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.