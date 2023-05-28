Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured

Islam Times - A suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a Pakistani convoy, injuring at least 22 security personnel in the Chehkan area under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station on Saturday.

"According to official sources, the blast was a suicide attack in which an unknown suicide bomber riding on a motorbike blew himself up on the convoy of security forces," stated the sources, noting that the attack resulted in the injuries of 22 security personnel, the Dawn reported.The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has not released an official statement as of press time.Authorities revealed that the convoy was heading towards the Minza area in South Waziristan district when it was attacked. The area was swiftly cordoned off following the suicide attack."The injured personnel have been transported to Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, where two of them are reportedly in critical condition," stated an official.Police sources indicated that the convoy was attacked near the Wana petrol pump. They further revealed that the suicide bomber approached from the rear, passed through the convoy, and detonated himself in front of the fourth vehicle."It is likely that the suicide bomber was waiting for the convoy of the security forces at the petrol pump, which is approximately 400 meters away from the site of the attack," added the sources.Immediately after the attack, the police initiated a joint search operation at the scene.This incident occurred three days after a suicide bomb attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint with an explosive-laden car in Datta Khel Bazar, North Waziristan.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan experiences the highest number of terrorist attacks, but incidents have also occurred in Balochistan, the Punjab town of Mianwali, which shares a border with the unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh province.Bordering Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was previously a stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.