Thursday 1 June 2023 - 12:21

IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran

This comes after receiving a “possible explanation” from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI].

“The agency at this time has no additional questions on the depleted uranium particles detected at Marivan ... and the matter is no longer outstanding at this stage,” the watchdog said.

The Marivan site is the first to be addressed under a work plan agreed by Iran and the IAEA back in March. The other two sites are in Varamin and Turquzabad, both located on the outskirts of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

The confidential report by the Vienna-based IAEA also said its inspectors no longer had questions on uranium particles found to be enriched to 83.7% at Iran’s underground Fordow facility.

“The agency informed Iran that, following its evaluation of the data, the agency had assessed that the information provided was not inconsistent with Iran’s explanation ... and that the agency had no further questions on this matter at this stage,” the report said.

The report came days before the IAEA’s Board of Governors is due to meet to review progress in addressing the watchdog's remaining concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran and the IAEA agreed in March to take steps aimed at facilitating enhanced cooperation and expediting the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

The two sides are currently in a dispute triggered by the agency’s “Israeli”-influenced accusations, which were leveled against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear activities. The IAEA insists to probe into what the agency claims are “uranium traces” found at “undeclared nuclear sites” in Iran.
