Chinese Warship Nearly Hits US Destroyer in Taiwan Strait

Islam Times - A Chinese warship came within 150 yards of hitting American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, during a rare joint Canada-US mission sailing through the Taiwan Strait.

Global News said in a report that it has been travelling on the HMCS Montreal, the Canadian frigate participating in the mission, since May 25th in the South China Sea and witnessed the near collision from the bridge wing of the ship.A People’s Liberation Navy ship, picked up considerable speed and cut in front of the bow of the Chung-Hoon, a maneuver HMCS Montreal’s commander, Capt. Paul Mountford, called “not professional.”When the Chinese vessel altered their course, Mountford says they called the American ship and told them to move or there would be a collision. The Americans responded by asking the Chinese to stay clear of the ship, but the Chung-Hoon ultimately needed to alter course and slow down to avoid a crash.The Chung-Hoon and Montreal have been sailing together in the South China Sea for nearly a week prior to entering the Taiwan Strait. Global News has seen Chinese warships shadowing the Canadian vessel on multiple occasions, during its transit.The Global News has shared a video on the incident.