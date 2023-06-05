0
Monday 5 June 2023 - 13:00

Tehran Warns of ‘Israeli’ Plot against Iran-Azerbaijan Ties

Story Code : 1062085
In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Kanaani expressed surprise that the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan has advised the Azeri citizens against visiting Iran.

“This is the same policy that the president of the fake, child-murdering and occupier Zionist regime adopted in a recent visit to Baku,” the spokesman warned.

He further underlined that what the people of Azerbaijan Republic should be afraid of is the Zionist regime, not the civilizational and Islamic Iran.

“Our policy continues to be the abolition of visa requirements and the open arms for the Azerbaijani brothers and sisters,” the spokesman stressed.

He also stated that Iran sticks to the policy of good neighborliness within the framework of mutual respect and observance of neighborliness norms.

In April, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov held two rounds of intensive talks about the ways to settle the problems and correct misunderstandings between the two countries, with both emphasizing the importance of mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two states.

In the candid and transparent conversations, they exchanged views over the existing differences and misunderstandings, explored ways to get out of the current situation, and stressed the need for respecting good neighborly relations as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries.

Referring to the plot hatched by the Zionist regime against the unity, security and progress of regional nations, Amir Abdollahian said only the enemies would benefit from disputes between countries of the region.
