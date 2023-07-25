0
Tuesday 25 July 2023 - 02:37

Syrian, Jordanian Army and Intelligence Chiefs Meet Over Border Drug War

Story Code : 1071656
Syrian, Jordanian Army and Intelligence Chiefs Meet Over Border Drug War
The meeting comes after Syria's neighbors got a pledge from Damascus during a meeting last May in Amman to cooperate with their efforts to rein in Syria's flourishing drug trade in exchange for helping end its pariah status after a brutal crackdown of peaceful protesters during the war.
 
The talks headed by Jordanian army head Lieutenant General Yousef Hunaiti and Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas in the presence of both countries' intelligence chiefs also tackled the threat drugs posed to regional stability, a Jordanian foreign ministry statement said.
 
"The meeting discussed cooperation in confronting the drug danger and its sources of production and smuggling and the parties that organize and execute smuggling operations across the border," the statement said.
 
Syria is accused by Arab governments and the West of producing the highly-addictive and lucrative amphetamine "Captagon" and organizing its smuggling into the Gulf, with Jordan a main transit route.
 
The kingdom has been alarmed about lawlessness in the strategic southern region. The US, Britain and European Union have blamed Syria's government for the alleged production and export of the drug.
 
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government denies involvement in drug-making and smuggling.
 
Jordan, impatient with what it says are broken promises to curb the drug war, took matters into its own hands and in May made a rare strike inside Syrian territory where an Iran-linked drugs factory was demolished, local and Western intelligence sources said.
 
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi earlier this month said in Damascus his country would not hesitate to act against any threat to its national security and urged Damascus to act more forcefully.
 
Jordan has a roughly 230 miles long border with Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
23 July 2023
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
23 July 2023
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
22 July 2023
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023