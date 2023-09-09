0
Saturday 9 September 2023 - 12:15

Jordanian MPs Call for Expulsion of “Israeli” Envoy

Story Code : 1080788
In a statement on Thursday, 59 members of the House of Representatives said that the development “reflects the extent of the moral decadence that the ‘Israeli’ occupation army and its regime have reached as a result of the deafening silence of the United Nations and international organizations.”

The legislators in the 130-seat assembly endorsed the demand for expelling the “Israeli” envoy, and called upon senior authorities to issue statements in condemnation and rejection of “Israeli” actions.

The UN calls for an investigation into the forced stripping of five Palestinian women by “Israeli” soldiers during a raid on their home in Al-Khalil.

The incident occurred during a military aggression against a Palestinian family’s building on July 10, following intelligence alleging the presence of weapons. The building housed 26 individuals from the same family, including 15 children and teenagers aged between 4 and 17.

The Palestinian women were then made to walk naked in front of the soldiers and some family members after a meeting between the women and members of the Palestinian family.

According to the women, the soldiers threatened to release the attack dogs on them if they did not comply with their demands. Male Palestinians were subjected to body searches but were not forced to undress.
