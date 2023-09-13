0
Wednesday 13 September 2023 - 00:43

Unrelenting Rain Causes over 100 Landslides, Traps Residents in China

Typhoon Haikui hit southern China eight days ago and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but unrelenting rain continues to deluge southwestern Guangxi, Reuters reported.

Incessant storms in the last three days in most areas of Yulin city caused 115 landslides that destroyed roads, uprooting trees, inducing floods and leading authorities to issue a warning of emergencies on national and provincial trunk highways, state media said.

Three people remain missing and rescue operations were ongoing.

Further south near the coast, Beihai city was inundated from widespread downpour. Rescuers were seen treading thigh-deep in waterlogged areas evacuating residents in boats. About 1,360 people were trapped on Tuesday, state media said.

The city's observatory raised its storm warning to the highest in a four-tier alert system after more than 101mm (4 inches) rain poured in a three-hour period on Tuesday morning, and flagged risks of flash floods, geological disasters and waterlogging in urban and rural areas.

Haikui, which weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in southeastern Fujian province on Sept. 5, had last week wrecked havoc in the populous city of Shenzhen dumping historic rainfall since records began in 1952. Neighboring Hong Kong was also pelted by the worst storm in 140 years.

Scientists warn that typhoons hitting China are becoming more intense and their paths growing more complex, escalating risk of disaster, even in coastal cities such as Shenzhen that already have strong flood defense capabilities.

China Meteorological Administration forecast heavy rains in the south and southeast parts of Guangxi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with storms in the southwest. Localized hourly precipitation could hit 70mm (2.76 inches) in some areas, it said.

The national forecaster also warned relevant departments and people in Guangdong and Guangxi to be alert to any delayed effects of disasters from frequent rainfall in recent days.
