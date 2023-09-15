0
Friday 15 September 2023 - 06:43

Saudi King Receives Message from Iran's President on Bilateral Relations

Story Code : 1081731
Saudi King Receives Message from Iran
The message was received on behalf of Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan, by his deputy, Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khereij, during a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to the Kingdom Ali Reza Enayati, according to Arab News, citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry. 

The discussions also involved Saudi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and centered on strengthening bilateral ties between the two Muslim nations for mutual benefit, the ministry added.

In a meeting with Iran’s new ambassador to Riyadh on Monday, before starting his diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, President Ebrahim Raisi stressed the need to take advantage of the existing capacities to broaden ties between Tehran and Riyadh. He also described Iran and Saudi Arabia as two influential countries in the region and the Muslim world.

Back in June, the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened at an official ceremony after seven years of closure. After days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months after seven years of estrangement.

The two regional heavyweights have underscored the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.
